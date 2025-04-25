Did the Pakistani State Back the Pahalgam Terror Attack? Videos Suggest

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwarul Haq and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, have openly shown support for extremist groups such as ISIS and the Mujahideen. They have reportedly referred to the terrorists behind the horrific killing of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen as “freedom fighters.” Moreover, credible sources suggest that Pakistani officials held multiple meetings with Hamas ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack. Commenting on the situation, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin stated that India must respond to Pakistan’s ISI in the same decisive manner as Israel did with Hamas.