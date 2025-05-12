sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 12, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST

How Pakistan Became a Global Laughing Stock After Defeat by India

The Indian Air Force continues to showcase its strength and precision as Operation Sindoor unfolds. This mission underscores the IAF's dedication to national security and regional stability, featuring strategic airstrikes and vital supply operations. The operation highlights India’s air superiority and military preparedness. In this breakdown, we explore the significance of Operation Sindoor, detailing the IAF's actions on the ground and in the air, and why it matters now more than ever. Meanwhile, the Pakistani minister and army face public ridicule due to their unfounded claims.

