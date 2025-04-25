sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 25, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 3 Pakistani Terrorists Fled into Jungle with Body Cameras

The Pahalgam terror attack was executed with chilling accuracy—tourists were gunned down at close range, and the assailants, believed to be Pakistani nationals, fled into the thick forests of the Pir Panjal range. Tied to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the militants are thought to have received recent training in Pakistan. The NIA is now leading the investigation, having released sketches of the suspects, while a massive manhunt is underway across South Kashmir to trace infiltration routes and dismantle the terror network behind the killings.

