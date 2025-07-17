Video: Pappu Yadav Criticizes Law & Order Following Paras Hospital Shootout

In a shocking act of violence, Patna witnessed a daylight murder inside Paras HMRI hospital, where armed men stormed in and fatally shot prisoner Pramod Singh, who was on parole. The attackers bypassed security and carried out the killing with alarming ease. Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav, who rushed to the hospital, was denied entry by the police. He fiercely criticized the Bihar government, accusing it of completely failing to maintain law and order. Yadav claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lacks actual control over the state, alleging that the BJP is the real power behind the scenes. He further stated that no one is safe not even medical professionals and slammed politicians for protecting criminals, accepting bribes, and enabling mafia activities.