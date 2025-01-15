VIDEO: Army Honors Soldiers' Bravery & Sacrifice, Parade Organized In Pune For First Time Instead Of Delhi

For the first time in history, the annual Army Day Parade was hosted in Pune, breaking tradition from its usual venue in Delhi. This historic event on Army Day 2025 celebrated the unwavering bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. The grand parade displayed the country’s military strength and cutting-edge defense technology, paying tribute to soldiers who have served with honor and distinction. The shift in venue symbolizes the army’s outreach to different regions and its commitment to fostering nationwide pride and unity.