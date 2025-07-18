Video: New CCTV Footage Shows Gunmen Celebrating After Paras Hospital Shooting

In a chilling incident captured on CCTV, gangster Chandan Mishra, who was undergoing treatment, was gunned down by five armed assailants who stormed into the hospital ward in broad daylight. The brazen attack has sparked concerns over security in healthcare institutions. After firing several rounds, the shooters fled the scene, leaving staff and patients in a state of panic. Police have begun an investigation and shared CCTV footage to help identify the attackers. Watch the full visuals and latest updates here.