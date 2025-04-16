sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 16, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

Tourist Scammed of 2.5 Lakh Over Fake Pashmina in Kashmir – Here’s How to Avoid It

Planning a summer trip to Kashmir, Srinagar, or Ladakh? While these regions offer breathtaking views, snow-covered peaks, and vibrant culture, travelers need to stay alert—especially when shopping for pashmina shawls, Kashmiri carpets, and handicrafts. Tourists, both Indian and foreign, often fall prey to scams involving fake or overpriced items. Whether you're exploring local markets or being shown "authentic" products by taxi drivers or guides, knowing what to watch out for is key. In this video, we guide you on how to avoid common scams, identify genuine pashmina, and shop wisely. Don’t let fraud spoil your trip—travel smart, stay aware, and enjoy the beauty and charm of Kashmir and Ladakh.

