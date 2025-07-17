Republic World
Published Jul 17, 2025 at 9:53 PM IST

Patna Hospital Shooting: 5 Men Enter Hospital Premises | Daylight Murder Inside Paras Hospital

Five armed men stormed a hospital in Bihar, calmly made their way to a patient’s room, shot him multiple times, and fled the scene. This wasn’t a movie plot—it was a chilling reality in Bihar. CCTV footage from the hospital shows the assailants drawing their weapons, entering the patient’s cabin, and then fleeing after the attack.

The victim, Chandan Mishra, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Mishra, a known criminal with several murder charges, had been released on parole for medical reasons. He was undergoing treatment at Patna’s Paras Hospital when the shooting occurred. Authorities suspect the involvement of a rival gang in the brutal killing.

