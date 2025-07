In a shocking broad daylight attack captured on CCTV, gangster Chandan Mishra who was undergoing treatment was gunned down by five armed assailants inside a hospital ward. The chilling shootout sparked major concerns over hospital security. The attackers fired several rounds before fleeing the scene, causing panic among medical staff and patients. Police have launched a probe and released CCTV footage in an effort to trace the shooters. Stay tuned for complete visuals and latest developments.