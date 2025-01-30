VIDEO: PIL Filed In Supreme Court Over Deaths Due To Stampede At Mahakumbh

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a status report on the tragic stampede that occurred at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The petition demands action against the officials responsible for the incident, which led to multiple casualties. The petitioners have urged the court to direct authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and hold accountable those who failed in ensuring the safety of the pilgrims. The case has drawn significant attention, calling for a swift response from the government and law enforcement to prevent such tragedies in the future.