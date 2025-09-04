Republic World
Piyush Goyal With Arnab On Modi's Huge Next Gen GST Reforms And Impact On Middle Class
Published Sep 4, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST
Piyush Goyal With Arnab On Modi's Huge Next Gen GST Reforms And Impact On Middle Class

Watch Piyush Goyal with DebatewithArnab as they talk about the ground-breaking next-generation GST changes that the Modi government is implementing to greatly aid the middle class. The Minister of Commerce outlines how these changes will ease taxation, lessen financial strain, and accelerate India's economic growth. Through a unique, perceptive discussion, learn the importance of these developments for consumers, small businesses, and the economy as a whole. Don't miss this in-depth analysis of India's fiscal future and its implications for the average person pursuing economic progress and stability.

