Published Apr 22, 2025 at 11:32 PM IST

PM Modi Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, During Landmark Visit

In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister in over forty years to visit Jeddah. Previously, his visits to Saudi Arabia were limited to Riyadh, the capital. The last time an Indian Prime Minister visited Jeddah was in 1982, when Indira Gandhi made the trip. During his visit, Modi is expected to tour a factory employing Indian workers and engage with them. Saudi Arabia, India's fifth-largest trading partner, is also home to 2.7 million Indians who live and work there.

