From Meeting PM Modi To Touring Amber Fort: Highlights Of JD Vance's India Trip With Family

United States Vice President JD Vance, currently on a four-day tour of India with his family, visited the historic Amber Fort a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this morning. Vance, who landed in India on Monday, began his visit with several key meetings, including comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Their talks centered on deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of defense, energy, and emerging technologies. Accompanying him on this visit are his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The family is staying at the luxurious Rambagh Palace, a heritage property in Jaipur.