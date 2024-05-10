×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:51 PM IST

PM Modi And Arnab: A snippet of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in what is his longest and most headline-making interview of 2024, spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a range of issues that the Nation Wants To Know. Here's a snippet of this most awaited interaction. 

Published May 9th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Shamika Ravi deflates 'Muslims in danger' narrative on Arnab's Debate

Videos14 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Shamika Ravi

Minority in danger?

14 hours ago
PM Modi interview with Arnab on Nation Wants to Know on Friday

PM Modi And Arnab

15 hours ago
PM Modi and Arnab

PM Modi And Arnab

15 hours ago
Seven barbers shot down in Baluchistan, Is BLA behind it?

Barbers killed in Pak

16 hours ago
Sam Pitroda & CM Yogi

CM Yogi On Pitroda

17 hours ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.

IDF in Rafah

17 hours ago
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police For Protecting Inter Faith Couple

Police, Activists Clash

21 hours ago
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot

Russia Backs India

21 hours ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.

US ISRAEL RELATIONS

a day ago
A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7.

Tornado

a day ago
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video

Envoy Flags Dirty Delhi

a day ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur

Politicos Slam Pitroda

a day ago
Will US stop backing Israel?

Gaza hospital evacuated

2 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.

Kenya Floods

2 days ago
Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda Does It Again

2 days ago
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar For 'Scripting' Prajwal Revanna Case

JD(S) Protest

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Shamika Ravi
Shamika Ravi deflates 'Muslims in danger' narrative on Arnab's Debate
Videos14 hours ago
PM Modi interview with Arnab on Nation Wants to Know on Friday
PM Modi And Arnab: First glimpse of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction
Videos15 hours ago
PM Modi and Arnab
PM Modi And Arnab: A snippet of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction
Videos15 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videosa day ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videosa day ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos2 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos2 days ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos2 days ago
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar For 'Scripting' Prajwal Revanna Case
00:00
Jd(S) Workers Stage Protest Against Shivakumar
Videos2 days ago
Shamika Ravi
09:10
Shamika Ravi deflates 'Muslims in danger' narrative on Arnab's Debate
Videos14 hours ago
PM Modi interview with Arnab on Nation Wants to Know on Friday
04:23
PM Modi And Arnab: First glimpse of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction
Videos15 hours ago
PM Modi and Arnab
08:04
PM Modi And Arnab: A snippet of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction
Videos15 hours ago
Seven barbers shot down in Baluchistan, Is BLA behind it?
04:31
Seven barbers gunned down while sleeping in Pakistan
Videos16 hours ago
Sam Pitroda & CM Yogi
07:32
CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Out 'Dangerous Mindset’ Of Cong, Seeks Apology
Videos17 hours ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.
04:49
WHO Chief Tedros Expresses Concern Over Israel’s Activities In Rafah
Videos17 hours ago
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police For Protecting Inter Faith Couple
06:18
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police
Videos21 hours ago
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot
05:35
Russia Snubs US For Implicating India In Alleged Pannun Murder Plot
Videos21 hours ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.
05:36
Why The US Paused The Delivery Of 2,000-pound Bombs To Israel ?
Videosa day ago
A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7.
03:44
Powerful Storms Kill 3 As Tornadoes
Videosa day ago
Hyderabad
00:00
Seven People Including A Child Killed In Wall Collapse At Bachupally
Videos2 days ago
f 18
03:08
U.S. F-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jets Eliminate Houthi Drones
Videos2 days ago
Among other things, the protestors at Columbia are calling for the university to completely divest from companies linked to Israel.
00:00
Palestinian Displaced In Muwasi Camp
Videos2 days ago
The tornado reportedly damaged hundreds of buildings when it struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
03:34
Tornado Strikes Oklahoma, Rare High Risk Warning Issued In Bartlesville
Videos2 days ago
Dasgupta revealed how a leading US-based publication had approached him to write an essay on Modi's BJP movement while being wary of presenting "the other side"
17:59
Swapan Dasgupta exposes NYT bias against PM Modi | Debate with Arnab
Videos3 days ago
Radhika Khera Joins BJP
05:05
Radhika Khera credits BJP for her safe return from Chhattisgarh
Videos3 days ago
Vladimir Putin arrives for his inauguration ceremony as Russian president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2024.
03:30
Vladimir Putin arrives in style for inauguration as Russian president
Videos3 days ago
CM Nayab Singh Saini
03:41
Haryana: 3 MLAs withdraw support from BJP, back Congress
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo