PM Modi Hails Historic Milestone in Criminal Justice Reform, Dedicates 3 New Laws to the Nation

PM Modi dedicates to nation implementation of 3 new criminal laws in Chandigarh. These laws aim to overhaul India’s criminal justice system, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and addressing modern challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 3, interacted with officials and inspected an exhibition on the full implementation of the new criminal laws in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. He dedicated to the nation the implementation of the three new criminal laws.