PM Mudra Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana as the scheme completed 10 years. PMMY was launched to support small businesses and micro-enterprises. So far, it has helped create 50 crore loan accounts worth Rs 33 lakh crore. The scheme has played a key role in empowering entrepreneurs—especially women and people from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.