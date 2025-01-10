VIDEO: Politics Is About Winning Hearts, Elections Come Later PM Modi | PM Modi's Podcast Debut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first-ever podcast, set to be released on Friday. In a trailer shared by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, Modi reflects on his past as Gujarat's Chief Minister, recalling a speech where he admitted, "Mistakes happen, and I too can make some. I am also a human, not God."

The Prime Minister also emphasizes the importance of good people entering politics, urging them to come with a mission rather than ambition. Sharing the trailer on X, Modi expressed his excitement about the podcast, saying, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!" The podcast promises to offer insights into Modi's perspective on leadership and governance.