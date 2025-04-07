sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 7, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST

PM Modi Shares a Light Moment with Sri Lanka’s Cricket Icons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an engaging meeting with cricket legends from Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning team, including stars like Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, and Marvan Atapattu. During the interaction, PM Modi appreciated their fearless and game-changing style, saying it played a big role in shaping modern-day limited-overs cricket. He also mentioned that their influence helped pave the way for the explosive T20 format that’s loved by fans across the world today. The meeting was a warm celebration of their enduring legacy in international cricket.

