VIDEO: PM Modi Targets Kejriwal Over Yamuna Poison Remark | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped into the 'Yamuna water war' after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of contaminating the city's water supply. Responding to the allegations, PM Modi questioned the claims, asking voters if Haryana's BJP-led government could poison the same water that he himself drinks. The political row over water quality in Delhi has intensified ahead of the elections, with both parties trading accusations over governance and public welfare.