PM Modi Fulfills His Promise: World's Highest Railway Arch Bridge Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his promise come true! Today is a historic day as he inaugurates both the Vande Bharat bullet train service and the iconic Chenab River Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, fulfilling his ambitious vision of bringing bullet train connectivity to North India.

This achievement goes beyond infrastructure it represents the fulfillment of millions of dreams, accelerates regional development, and ushers in a new era of fast, modern travel across the country.