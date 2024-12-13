VIDEO: Why Did Police Arrest Allu Arjun? | All You Need To Know About Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

The Pushpa 2 actor has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police on Friday afternoon, December 13. The actor has been detained in connection to a woman's death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case. A few days ago, police arrested three people Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony.

However, it seems the actor was miffed with the police as they reportedly entered his bedroom when the actor requested to change his clothes. A video is going viral on the internet that shows the actor dressed in a Pushpa 2 merchandise sweatshirt and sipping a coffee as he stands by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and father Allu Aravind. The police can be seen waiting for the actor to finish his coffee before detaining him.