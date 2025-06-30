Prayagraj: 50+ Held in Connection with Riots, Inside Glimpse of the Riots Revealed

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district after Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad was barred from visiting the family of a minor rape survivor. His supporters allegedly resorted to violence in the Karchana area, pelting stones and damaging vehicles, which left several people, including police personnel, injured. In response, the Uttar Pradesh police have detained over 50 individuals linked to the unrest and are preparing to take strict action. Authorities have stated that those involved in the violence and destruction will face charges under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act.