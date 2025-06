Prayagraj saw violent clashes erupt as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s supporters confronted police after he was barred from visiting a Dalit family's residence. The protesters vandalized vehicles and set fires, prompting authorities to detain 20 people. Officials are considering invoking the National Security Act and Gangster Act against the accused. With tensions still high, a heavy police deployment remains in place. Tune in for full details.