VIDEO: Priyank Kharge's Close Aide Sanjaya Booked For Attacking RTI Activist Siddu Hiremath

An FIR has been registered at the Station Bazaar police station in Kalaburagi against Minister Priyank Kharge’s close aides, Rajiv Jane and Sanjaya alias Sanju, for allegedly conspiring to murder RTI activist Siddharamaiah Hiremath. The case stems from an incident on November 15, when Hiremath’s car was hit by a bike from the wrong side. Following the collision, a man named Sanjay reportedly assaulted and abused Hiremath. The police have also filed an FIR against Hiremath, accusing him of conspiring to murder Sanjay. The case has sparked political and public interest due to the involvement of high-profile individuals.