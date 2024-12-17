sb.scorecardresearch
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 7:16 AM IST

VIDEO: Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Palestine’ Tote Bag stirs row at Parliament, BJP calls it vote bank stunt

Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stirred a controversy in Parliament today with her choice of accessory. The Congress leader was spotted carrying a bag with “Palestine” written on it, which quickly became a topic of heated debate. Social media erupted with criticism, questioning the political implications of her statement. Responding to the backlash, Priyanka Gandhi hit back with a remark on patriarchy, calling out the double standards in how women leaders are scrutinized. “It’s always about what a woman wears or carries, never about the issues she raises,” she said. Her statement has sparked further discussions, with supporters hailing her rebuttal as bold and detractors calling it a deflection from the criticism. Watch her full response in the video.

