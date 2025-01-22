VIDEO: Protests In Bengal Over 'Poisonous Saline' Scam In Govt Hospital

A major medical controversy has erupted in West Bengal following the death of a woman and the hospitalization of several others at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. The tragedy, which has sent shockwaves across the state, unfolded on January 10 when a woman, who had recently undergone a caesarean section, lost her life under mysterious circumstances.

Reports suggest that doctors at the government-run Midnapore Medical College allegedly administered the women a banned saline solution, Ringer’s Lactate, after their surgeries. Following the death, multiple cases of severe illness were reported among other women who had undergone similar procedures at the hospital.