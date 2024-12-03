Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Massive protests erupted in Delhi as citizens expressed their outrage over the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Demonstrators gathered at prominent locations across the city, calling for urgent international intervention and accountability for those responsible for the violence. The protests focused on the growing concerns regarding the safety and rights of minority communities in Bangladesh, with participants demanding both the Indian and Bangladeshi governments take immediate and decisive action. Protesters carried placards and chanted slogans, urging world leaders to address the issue of religious intolerance and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities. The unrest underscores the escalating tensions and calls for justice in the wake of these brutal attacks.



