VIDEO: After Poll Promises, Pujaris And Granthis Meet Kejriwal At His Residence | Delhi Polls

AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with priests and granthis following his major pre-election announcement. Kejriwal had pledged a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for temple priests and gurudwara granthis if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in the upcoming National Capital elections. He assured that the registration process for the scheme would commence tomorrow, with Kejriwal himself initiating it. Criticizing the BJP, Kejriwal urged them not to obstruct the implementation, stating, “Blocking this will be akin to committing a sin as they are our bridge to God.” The announcement comes as part of AAP's strategy to appeal to religious leaders and communities ahead of the polls.