On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected Pune Police’s plea to try the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case as an adult. The 17-year-old will now be tried under juvenile law. The crash took place on May 19, 2024, in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, where two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, lost their lives after being hit by a Porsche driven by the allegedly intoxicated teen.