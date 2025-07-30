Pune Porsche Case: Killer Juvenile’s Father Denied Temporary Bail

In a recent update from Pune, a court has rejected the temporary bail plea of the father of the 17-year-old juvenile driver accused in the Pune Porsche crash case of May 19, 2024, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals. After the accident, the father and other co-accused were alleged to have tried to obstruct the investigation by swapping blood samples to hide alcohol consumption evidence. The father, arrested on May 21, 2024, had applied for temporary bail earlier in November, which was also denied. His latest bail plea has once again been turned down by the court.