The Shocking Downfall of Former Punjab Police Constable Amandeep Kaur

Amandeep Kaur, a former Punjab Police constable famously dubbed the 'Insta Queen' for her extravagant lifestyle on social media, first came into the spotlight on April 2, 2025, when she was arrested in Bathinda with 17.71 grams of heroin. This led to her dismissal and a case under the NDPS Act. Known for showcasing luxury items such as a Mahindra Thar, a Rolex watch, and designer goods on Instagram, her flashy lifestyle eventually drew scrutiny.

On May 26, 2025, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested her for possessing assets worth ₹1.35 crore disproportionate to her known income of ₹1.08 crore and total expenditure of ₹1.39 crore between 2018 and 2025. Her assets, including a house, land, vehicles, and expensive electronics, were frozen, and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.