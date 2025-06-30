Puri Jagannath Stampede: How Did the Tragedy Happen?

Puri Jagannath Stampede: A tragic stampede occurred during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, resulting in three deaths and leaving over ten people injured. The incident unfolded in the early morning as a sudden crowd surge led to panic, causing several individuals to fall and get trampled near the Shree Gundicha Temple, where the holy chariots had arrived. Eyewitnesses reported that police arrangements were insufficient to manage the crowd effectively. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed regret over the tragedy, extended condolences to the victims' families, and ordered an investigation into the “security lapses” during the yatra.