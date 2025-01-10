VIDEO: Purvanchal Citizens In Delhi Stage Stir At Kejriwal's Residence Over Calling 'Fake Voters'

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a heated exchange over alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in the New Delhi assembly constituency. AAP reiterated its claims of voter fraud, accusing the BJP of registering "fake voters" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and neighboring states. In response, BJP president JP Nadda accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, escalating the war of words between the two parties.