Radhika Yadav Never Mentioned Her Father’s Opposition to Tennis, Says Friend

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the tragic death of Radhika Yadav in Gurugram has shocked the nation. In this exclusive ground report, Republic speaks to one of Radhika’s close friends, uncovering key insights into her life, love for tennis, and the emotional burden she may have quietly carried.

According to the friend, Radhika never openly discussed any objections her father may have had toward her tennis career. Could she have been silently battling pressure at home? This report strives to uncover the hidden truths and demand justice for a talented young athlete whose life ended under troubling circumstances.