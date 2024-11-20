A.R. Rahman and Sara Banu Announce Separation After 29 Years, Cite 'Significant Emotional Strain'

A.R. Rahman and his wife, Sara Banu, have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. In a statement, Sara revealed that the decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. The news has sparked a strong reaction from netizens, with many expressing surprise and concern. The couple, known for their long-standing partnership, has yet to provide further details on the reasons behind their separation. This marks a significant moment in the lives of the renowned music maestro and his family.