Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Behavior: Naps, Winks, Flying Kisses & Low Attendance

Is Rahul Gandhi serious about his role as Leader of the Opposition? During the Waqf Bill debate, he was seen sleeping in Parliament. This isn’t the first time—his actions have often sparked controversy. From blowing a flying kiss during a session to casually lounging in his seat, his conduct has been questioned. Recently, he touched his sister Priyanka Gandhi’s cheek in Lok Sabha and even walked in wearing cargo pants and slippers. As the leader of the opposition in the world’s largest democracy, many believe he should show more respect for the institution.