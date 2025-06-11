Republic World
Published Jun 11, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Accused Raj Spotted Consoling Father-in-Law at Victim’s Funeral

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Raj Singh Kushwaha, one of the individuals arrested for his alleged role in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, reportedly took people to Raja's funeral in Indore, according to an eyewitness. The case has taken a dramatic turn with the Meghalaya Police arresting Raja’s wife, 24-year-old Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with three alleged accomplices Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) in connection with the murder.

