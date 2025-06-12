Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: United by Marriage, Divided by a Murder – A Chilling Tale of Two Families

In the Raja-Sonam Honeymoon Murder Case, a deeply emotional moment took place when Sonam's brother, Govind, visited the home of the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi. Overcome with sorrow, Govind broke down and hugged Raja’s mother, a powerful gesture that moved many. In a surprising turn, Govind openly stated that his sister Sonam should be held accountable and deserves the death penalty for killing her husband. Raja’s family his mother, father, and brother have also stood firm in demanding justice, united in their call for the harshest punishment. This case continues to unfold as a tragic and emotionally charged story.