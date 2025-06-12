Raja Sonam Honeymoon Murder Case: 'What Was My Son’s Fault? Raja's Mother Breaks Down on Republic

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, speaking with Arnab Goswami, poured out her grief over the heartbreaking loss of her son. She shared that when Raja and Sonam had gone missing, she reached out to Sonam’s mother, who oddly suggested they turn to astrology to help bring the couple back. Struggling to understand the tragedy, Raja’s mother asked, “What wrong did my son do?” She said that if Raja and Sonam truly wanted to be together, they could have done so without hurting anyone. Filled with sorrow, she demanded justice for her son, insisting that if Sonam is proven guilty, she must receive the strictest punishment for what she has done.