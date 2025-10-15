Republic World
India News Videos / Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Reveals How Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators Were Neutralised
Published Oct 15, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Reveals How Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators Were Neutralised

At a conclave of Army Chiefs from 34 UN peacekeeping nations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, former DGMO during Operation Sindoor, revealed that over 100 Pakistani soldiers were likely killed in follow-up hostilities after the May operation. Speaking on October 14, 2025, Ghai detailed India’s proactive strategy to counter cross-border terror threats amid rising LoC tensions. His remarks, linked to the April 2025 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, underline India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism while highlighting the human and strategic costs of continued hostilities in Kashmir.

