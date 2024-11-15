Rajnath Singh To Visit Laos From November 20-22, Likely To Meet China Defence Minister In Laos

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Laos from November 20 to 22 to attend the ADMM-Plus meeting, which includes 10 ASEAN nations and eight dialogue partners, including China. Bilateral talks between India and China are also expected. Laos, as the current ADMM-Plus chair, will host discussions on Indo-Pacific security and counter-terrorism strategies. Singh is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with defence ministers from several participating countries. India became an ASEAN dialogue partner in 1992, and the first ADMM-Plus was held in Hanoi in 2010. Since 2017, these meetings have been held annually to enhance regional security cooperation.