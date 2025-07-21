Rajya Sabha Chairman Approves Motion for Removal of Justice Yashwant Varma

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has acknowledged receiving a motion to remove High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, backed by more than 50 Rajya Sabha members. A similar motion, endorsed by over 145 Lok Sabha MPs, has also been submitted. The move comes amid serious misconduct allegations against Justice Varma, following the reported discovery of burnt currency notes at his home. An in-house inquiry committee found him guilty, but Justice Varma has rejected the findings and challenged the report in the Supreme Court. This has triggered a rare and intricate parliamentary process for the removal of a judge.