Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025: Is India's AI leap going to be 'Indian'? Arnab's fundamental question

Republic Media Network is set to host the Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 in Noida on July 25, uniting leading policymakers, technologists, and innovators to explore India’s AI aspirations. A key question raised by Arnab Goswami centers on whether India's AI growth will be genuinely indigenous—focused on homegrown innovation, addressing local problems, and leveraging India's strengths like its multilingual population and tech talent. The summit will explore crucial topics like the National AI Mission, GPU infrastructure, AI in education and healthcare, and its role in governance—framing AI as a key pillar in the vision of "Viksit Bharat - 2047."