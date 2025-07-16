Republic Bangla’s Kishalay Mukherjee Attacked with Sharp Blade in Kolkata’s Park Circus

In yet another shocking incident highlighting the deteriorating law and order in West Bengal, Republic Bangla anchor Kishalay Mukherjee was brutally attacked by a mugger near Kolkata’s busy Park Circus area while returning home late on Tuesday night.

The assailant stole his wallet and repeatedly slashed him with a sharp blade after he tried to resist the robbery.

Kishalay sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. A police complaint was lodged the same night, but no arrests have been made so far.