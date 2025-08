In a candid talk with Arnab Goswami, S Gurumurthy explains how Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit was falsely implicated in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He outlines what he believes was a global conspiracy involving Maharashtra ATS officers planting fake evidence to frame Purohit and others. Gurumurthy highlights investigative lapses, political motives, and the long legal ordeal that followed, raising serious questions about the misuse of power in terror investigations.