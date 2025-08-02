Republic World
Published Aug 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

Sadhvi Pragya Tells Republic: Officers Who Tortured Me Pressured Me To Name Modi In Malegaon Case

Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, claimed that ATS officers tortured her and pressured her to name Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Malegaon blast case. She detailed her ordeal during the investigation, alleging severe torture and coercion. Sadhvi Pragya shared shocking revelations about the case, her suffering, and the political motives behind the probe. Watch the full interview for her explosive claims and new insights into the Malegaon case.

