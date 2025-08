Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Col. Purohit were among the seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. In a landmark verdict, a special NIA court acquitted all seven of all charges under UAPA and Arms Act, 17 years after the explosion that killed six people. The court ruled that while the blast was proven, there was no evidence that the IED was planted on the motorcycle. It also pointed out flaws in the Panchnama and lapses in the investigation, including evidence contamination.