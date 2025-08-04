Sadhvi Pragya Slams Param Bir as ‘The Worst’ While He Evades Key Questions

In the aftermath of the 2008 Malegaon blast verdict, where all seven accused—including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—were acquitted due to lack of evidence, the case has stirred renewed debate. Republic confronts former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, a central figure in the original investigation. Singh faces 20 sharp questions, especially about his October 8, 2020 press conference accusing Republic of TRP fraud. Despite the gravity of the issues, Singh avoids giving clear answers, while Sadhvi Pragya calls him “the worst,” questioning the integrity of the probe and the motivations behind the allegations.