Pahalgam Terror Attack: A horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, has claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the assault. Intelligence reports have pointed to Saifullah Khalid—Lashkar-e-Taiba’s deputy chief and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed—as the key conspirator. Khalid, with backing from Pakistan’s military, has been actively involved in recruitment and training operations in Abbottabad. As India probes the cross-border terror links, security measures have been intensified throughout the region.