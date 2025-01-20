sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

VIDEO: Pakistan Link Emerging In Sambhal Masjid Riots? Accuse Afroz Linked To Dawood Ibrahim

A shocking development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the Sambhal riot case. Authorities have discovered that the accused, Afroz, has alleged links to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a significant revelation in the investigation. Additionally, US-made firearms and Pakistan-manufactured cartridges were found in Afroz's possession, further raising suspicions about the involvement of external forces. While police continue to investigate the matter, the emerging evidence points to a potential Pakistan connection as the most plausible explanation for the riots. This new angle has intensified the focus on international elements that may have played a role in inciting violence, prompting heightened security and scrutiny.

